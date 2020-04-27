Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) reports sales were up 4.4% in Q1, with growth churned up in all four reporting segments.

Volume/mix growth of 5.0% was recorded to easily offset a 0.5% drop in net price realization. The volume/mix growth reflected particular strength in the packaged beverages segment, which included a benefit from the impact of COVID-19 late in the quarter, partially offset by slowdowns in the fountain foodservice business and the away-from-home business in the coffee systems segment.

Adjusted operating income increased 10.1% to $684M and adjusted operating margin was up 140 bps to 26.2% of sales.

On the guidance front, KDP reaffirms an adjusted EPS view of $1.38 to $1.40 vs. $1.36 consensus.

KDP +7.75% AH.

