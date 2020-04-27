Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) +10.3% reports Q1 beats and 44% Y/Y revenue growth for the period ending on March 31.

The company ended the quarter with $83.7M in cash and equivalents.

Key management comment on the coronavirus: "Our first-quarter revenue was strong, setting another company record. Despite the prevailing sentiment in many of our end markets being negative, there are bright spots as well, such as in omnichannel retail and supply chain and logistics."

The company isn't providing guidance for Q2 or future periods due to the coronavirus uncertainties.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.