Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) says it has entered into a $1B, 364-day revolving credit facility to provide additional liquidity and financial flexibility during the ongoing commodity price and demand downturn.

The new credit agreement is in addition to the company's existing $5B five-year revolving credit facility and $1B revolving credit facility.

Separately, Marathon will delay a multi-unit turnaround at its Galveston Bay refinery in Texas City, Tex., until the first week of June to be staggered over ~60 days, Bloomberg reports, adding the work originally was scheduled to start in late March.