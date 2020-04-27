Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) has slid 20% postmarket after it saw lower revenues and a wider loss in its Q1 earnings as it weathered pandemic impacts, though it pointed to what it saw as strong long-term positioning.

Revenues fell 2.1% to $78.4M overall, though the company noted cable access revenues rose more than 85%, and recurring SaaS and Service revenue rose more than 10%.

And gross margin slipped to 48.9% (non-GAAP) from a year-ago 54.5%.

Meanwhile, operating loss (non-GAAP) widened to $9.5M from $3.8M, and EPS to -$0.10 from -$0.05.

Harmonic withdrew full-year guidance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but for Q2 it's forecasting net revenue of $62M-$77M (light of previous consensus for $97.2M), gross margin of 46-47%, and EPS between -$0.28 and -$0.17 (vs previous expectations for a profit of $0.02/share).

Cash was $71.7M, up $1.8M from a year ago.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

