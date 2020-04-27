Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) +2.4% beats revenue and EPS estimates for its Q1, which ended on March 29. Revenue was down 4% Y/Y due to continued weakness in the auto sector and other industrial end markets. The coronavirus had a "modest adverse impact" near the end of the period.

Gross margin was up from last year's 73% to 75%.

Cash from operations totaled $65M.

Cognex is providing vague Q2 guidance due to the pandemic, seeing Y/Y and Q/Q declines in revenue and EPS with gross margin in the mid-70% range.

The company expects the coronavirus impact to expand and accelerate into Q2, noting lower demand, supply chain disruption, and longer customer delivery times.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.