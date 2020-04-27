LabCorp (NYSE:LH) announces that it will offer COVID-19 antibody tests with no out-of-pocket costs for patients for orders through doctors or healthcare providers, including telemedicine providers.

Patients can donate blood samples at its ~2,000 patient service centers, including LabCorp at Walgreens locations. Results will be available in 1-3 days from specimen pickup and via the LabCorp Patient mobile app.

The company says it has the capacity to perform over 50K antibody tests per day and expects to ramp up capacity to 200K per day by mid-May.