QTS Realty Q1 beats; gets increase in payment relief requests
Apr. 27, 2020 4:47 PM ETQTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS)QTSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Q1 operating FFO per share of 66 cents beat the consensus estimate of 65 cents and increased from 64 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Since the beginning of the economic disruptions from COVID-19, QTS has experienced a modest increase in customer requests for payment relief, primarily concentrated in the retail, oil and gas, hospitality and transportation customer verticals.
- As of March 31, 2020, less than 10% of the company's monthly recurring revenue balance was generated from these industries. The total revenue associated with customers requesting some form of payment relief represented less than 5% of the company's revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
- Q1 total revenue of $126.3M beats the average analyst estimate of $124.7M and rose 12% Y/Y.
- Q1 monthly recurring revenue of $35.0M rose from $32.0M in the year-ago quarter.
- Annualized booked-not-billed monthly recurring revenue balance of $100.9M as of March 31, 2020 compares with $93.1M as of Dec. 31, 2019.
- Entered into new and modified renewal leases aggregating to $21.8M of incremental annualized rent.
- Q1 rental churn was 0.6%.
- For 2020, QTS reaffirms revenue guidance range of $523M-537M, adjusted EBITDA range of $275M-285M, and operating FFO per share range of $2.69-2.83.
- Conference call on April 28 at 8:30 AM ET.
