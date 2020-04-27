Looking at ongoing shelter-in-place orders nationwide, Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is extending its COVID-19 response policies until June 30.

That includes a commitment to no disconnects or late fees for customers, as well as keeping business/outdoor Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots open nationwide for free.

It also includes policies to offer unlimited data to customers, as well as 60 days of free access for low-income families in its Internet Essentials program.

Such moves are going to ensure users can stay connected to the Internet and that students can finish out their school year from home, the company says.