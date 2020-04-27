Nano cap iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) jumps 24% after hours in response to its announcement that, if its proprietary COVID-19 vaccine gets the FDA nod, it should be able to manufacture ~500M doses at its Texas site, depending on the potency observed in the clinic.

It says the scalability is directly linked to the modular technology behind its FastPharming Manufacturing System that uses a relative of the tobacco plant as the "bioreactor" to produce biopharmaceuticals. It scales production by simply growing more plants within its 130K sq. ft. facility.