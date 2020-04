Boeing (NYSE:BA) +1.8% after-hours following news it plans to reopen its 787 Dreamliner operations at its Charleston, S.C., plant on May 3-4.

The company says the return includes all operations that were temporarily suspended on April 8 in response to the coronavirus.

With the move, all of the company's widebody production would be back up and running by the middle of next week.

Senior leaders will return on April 30 and managers will report on May 1 to prepare for the resumption of operations.