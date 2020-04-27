Fed boosts muni bond buying program

The central bank will now purchase the paper of counties with at least 500K residents, and cities with at least 250K residents (the previous cutoffs were 2M and 1M, respectively). This will allow for up to 261 state, city, and county issuers, up from just 76 previously.

The longest maturity is extended to up to three years, from two years previously.

The facility allows for up to $500B worth of municipal paper to be purchased by the Fed..

