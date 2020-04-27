Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is up 5.1% postmarket after news that it's replacing Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in the S&P MidCap 400.

Core Labs is moving down to the S&P SmallCap 600 to replace Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX), which expects to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In other index moves, Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) is up 4% postmarket as it's headed to the MidCap 400 to replace Meredith (NYSE:MDP).

Meredith is moving to the SmallCap 600, replacing Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), which has filed for Chapter 11. MDP is up 1.4% postmarket.

All those index moves are effective prior to this Friday's open.