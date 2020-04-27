PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) -1.1% after-hours following mixed Q1 results but foreseeing Q2 aggregate sales volumes falling 30%-35%.

PPG says Q1 net sales and EPS included an estimated unfavorable impact from the effects of the coronavirus of ~$225M and $0.35, respectively,

Q1 Performance Coatings segment net sales fell nearly 5% Y/Y to $2B, with impacts from the coronavirus lowering sales volumes by $90M, while Industrial Coatings segment net sales slid nearly 10% to $1.4B, as the impact of the pandemic cut sales volumes by $135M.

The company says it is accelerating cost-saving initiatives and now expects to achieve $80M-$90M in restructuring savings for the full year.

Other cost cutting initiatives include salary reductions for senior leaders, shutdowns of some manufacturing and distribution operations, temporary employee furloughs and deferred capital spending.

PPG says it expects customer demand levels to remain severely hurt due to COVID-19, but operations in China are now fully operational and regional economic activity is returning to pre-crisis levels.