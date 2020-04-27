Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) has been forced to "pause" construction at its Permian Highway Pipeline in Texas after an accident last month contaminated drinking water near the project.

Officials in Hays County, Tex., yanked permits last week that allowed the natural gas pipeline to cross under three county roads.

The county action followed a state violation notice issued to Kinder Morgan after a March 28 boring accident that flooded 36K gallons of chemical-laden slurry into an aquifer which is the sole source of drinking water for 20K people.

Lawyers representing landowners and local conservation groups say they will sue under federal pollution laws to force Kinder Morgan to clean up the aquifer and re-route the pipeline to protect residents' water supply.

A Kinder Morgan VP says early tests show some of the contamination is beginning to clear and that the company is discussing mitigation strategies with state regulators.