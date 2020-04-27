RTI Surgical Holdings (NASDAQ:RTIX) is up 47% after hours after it again amended terms on the sale of its OEM business, buying it time to satisfy obligations on the deal.

The surgical implant company is reducing the cash purchase price of the sale (to Montagu Private Equity) to $440M from a previous $480M.

It also eliminated a provision that granted RTI some rollover securities in the OEM business, valued at $10M.

The outside date for closing the deal is extended to Aug. 31 from July 13.

The board has unanimously approved the amendment, and Piper Sandler has provided a fairness opinion in connection with the deal, RTI says.