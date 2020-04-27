Crane (NYSE:CR) -5.2% after-hours as it misses expectations for Q1 earnings and revenues, and guides full-year earnings and revenues below consensus.

Q1 sales fell 4% Y/Y to $798M, including a 10% decline in core sales, which the company believes was largely attributable to COVID-19 related factors, and 1% due to unfavorable foreign exchange.

The company's cash position was $303M at March 31 vs. $394M at year-end 2019, and total debt was $1.22B compared with $991M at year-end 2019; the figures do not reflect the $343M 364-day term loan which closed on April 16.

Crane says it is withdrawing full-year financial projections, citing uncertainties from the coronavirus pandemic, but its "best estimate" is for FY 2020 GAAP profit of $2.35-$3.60/share, or adjusted EPS of $3.00-$4.25, on $2.8B-$3B in revenues, reflecting a 17%-22% Y/Y core sales decline.

Analyst consensus estimates had called for adjusted EPS of $5.38 and $3.26B in revenues; last year, Crane reported $6.02 adjusted EPS and $3.28B in revenues.