U.S. issues new testing guidance to states for re-opening: coronavirus briefing

The Trump administration will release additional guidance to states on testing as they start to re-open their economies, the president said at the White House coronavirus task force briefing.

The guidance entails three prongs — robust diagnostic testing, an active monitoring program, and rapid response, in which CDC would works with the states to identify and track symptomatic and asymptomic cases of COVID-19.

Asked about the federal government's advice to governors about opening up, Trump said, "We recommend that they do it as quickly as possible and safely."

"We have sufficient testing today for every state that qualifies to enter phase one" of re-opening, Vice President Mike Pence said.

Trump said the U.S. is doing "serious investigations" on China and the coronavirus. "We'll let you know what the result of that is," he added.

Regarding the U.S. economy: "I think we'll have a phenomenal third quarter and an incredible fourth quarter," Trump said, adding he expects "unbelievable" growth next year.

Opening travel with Europe will depend on how Europe heals. "We're looking at what's happening in Europe," he said.

Attorney General William Barr is investigating states' stay-at-home orders because "he wants to make sure people have their rights" and is looking to see if some states went too far, Trump said.

The U.S. has ~983K confirmed COVID-19 cases and almost 55K deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.