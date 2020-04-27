Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) is up 21.6% after hours following some early data on its menin-inhibitor leukemia drug SNDX-5613.

"Within months of initiating the Phase 1/2 AUGMENT-101 trial, we are excited to present to the cancer research community the first clinical evidence that disrupting the interaction between menin and MLL1 with our potent and selective inhibitor, SNDX-5613, can induce response in patients with genetically-defined acute leukemias," says CEO Dr. Briggs Morrison.

Clinical activity was achieved quickly after a single 28-day cycle, he says, adding that more findings will come in the fourth quarter.

SNDX-5613 was recently granted FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of adult and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia, the company says.