Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) says it is withdrawing its full-year profit forecast as well as the three-year targets it outlined last June, citing uncertainty due to the coronavirus.

Blockades in February and the effects of the virus in late March depressed freight volumes across all commodities during Q1 except for crude oil and grain.

But Canada's largest railroad operator nevertheless says it plans to maintain its previously announced 7% dividend increase.

CN Rail's Q1 operating ratio fell to 65.7% from 69.5%; a lower ratio signals improved profitability.

The company currently has 23% fewer trains on its network, as 500 locomotives and 14K rail cars are idle, and "we see a few more going into storage over the next few weeks" as lower demand reduces train volumes, COO Rob Reilly said during the earnings conference call.

CN Rail furloughed more than 2,500 employees, and "we haven't quite seen the bottom yet," Reilly said.