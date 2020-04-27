Detroit automakers have targeted May 18 for a restart of some production at U.S. car factories, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Reps from General Motors (NYSE:GM), Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) agreed on the timeline following talks with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office and the United Auto Workers, according to the report. That's despite some concerns from UAW whether work could be made safe for employees on a short timeline.

And it follows an extension of Whitmer's executive order closing nonessential business to May 15.

The May 18 date applies nationwide, the report says, even in areas that are lifting shelter orders sooner.