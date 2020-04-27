CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) says its commercial and industrial power sales have tumbled 20%-25% while residential sales have increased ~5% since Michigan issued its stay-at-home orders in mid-March.

The utility posted a Q1 net profit of $243M, compared with $213M in the same period in 2019.

Although the ultimate impacts of the coronavirus remain uncertain, CMS maintains guidance for FY 2020 adjusted EPS of $2.64-$2.68, after Q1 earnings topped expectations.

The fundamentals of CMS' business had not changed, but the number of unknown factors - including how long sheltering-in-place and social distancing will last, and the extent of the utility's "uncollectibles" - is "unprecedented," Patti Poppe, CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy, said during today's earnings conference call.