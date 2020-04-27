Boeing (NYSE:BA) laid out terms of a voluntary layoff offered to employees, a move that was expected to provide an initial June wave of job cuts in the "several thousand" range, The Seattle Times reports.

CEO Dave Calhoun told shareholders at its virtual annual meeting: “We expect it will take two to three years for travel to return to 2019 levels and an additional few years beyond that for the industry’s long-term trend growth to return."

And when the commercial airline market stabilizes, it “will be smaller and our customers’ needs will be different," he says.

Boeing's expected to provide more details on jet production rate cuts along with first-quarter earnings on Wednesday.