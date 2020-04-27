Boeing (NYSE:BA) is telling its union representatives that it will need to cut its workforce between 15% and 35%, the Seattle Times reports.

That may mean a Washington-state impact of up to 24,000 jobs, incorporating retirements and voluntary or involuntary layoffs, according to the report.

Those are moves of a size likely to ripple throughout the company's supply chain.

The company had separately told employees today what it would offer to those taking voluntary layoffs, which are expected to provide an initial June wave of cuts in the "several thousand" range.

It's expected to provide more details on jet production rate cuts along with first-quarter earnings on Wednesday.