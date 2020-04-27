Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), in comments Monday, said he ultimately expects the Congress to approve aid for states and cities impacted by coronavirus spending, clarifying that his comments last week suggesting bankruptcy for states was just "an option" being evaluated.

In an interview last week he recommended pausing with measures for additional aid for state and local governments that were being considered in the next round of Covid-19-related aid on the grounds that it would bail out state pensions and borrow from future generations. His office later issued a document entitled "Stopping Blue State Bailouts."

The muni market was largely unphased last week, with many ETFs, like (NYSEARCA:MUB), barely budging.

