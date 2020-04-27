Facing a rough road ahead, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) CEO Herbert Diess is calling for a broad stimulus package to revive the German auto industry and the economy as a whole.

"We need consumption, the economy needs to get moving again and an opportunity, perhaps the best opportunity is the car," states Diess.

Diess says the automaker will consider cutting bonuses and shrinking the dividend if the carmaker is given an aid package by the government.

Volkswagen is the largest company in Germany based on revenue.