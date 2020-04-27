BHP says it plans to expand its iron ore export capacity from Australia's Port Hedland shipping hub by as much as 40M metric tons/year to 330M mt/year.

Improvements across BHP's supply chain have opened the way to raise shipments if market conditions allow, says Tim Day, BHP's acting asset president of Western Australia iron ore.

The company is consulting with relevant stakeholders on options to increase licensed export capacity beyond 290M mt/year, Day says.

BHP's iron ore exports last financial year totaled 238M mt, ~85% of capacity, while forecast shipments for this year stand at 273M-286M mt.

BHP also says it plans to spend as much as another A$300M (US$194M) over five years to improve air quality and cut dust emissions across its Pilbara operations on top of A$400M already spent.