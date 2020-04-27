NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) says it will cut its quarterly distribution by nearly half to $0.20/unit while forecasting full-year adjusted EBITDA at the high end of previously guidance of $565M-$595M; NGL's FY 2020 ended on March 31.

NGL says it cut the distribution despite "strong distribution coverage for the quarter and expectations for improved coverage going forward" because of the importance of "maintaining a strong balance sheet and liquidity as we manage through these uncertain times."

For FY 2021, NGL forecasts adjusted EBITDA of ~$600M, with growth and maintenance capital spending of $50M each.

The company also anticipates being free cash flow positive in FY 2021.