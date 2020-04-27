"This is the new flying etiquette," JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) President and COO Joanna Geraghty says in announcing the carrier's new policy requiring customers to wear face coverings during travel.

JetBlue's new policy will require customers to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth throughout their journey, including during check-in, boarding, in-flight and upon exiting the aircraft.

This is almost certainly just the beginning of a new trend in flying in the coronavirus era; American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) said today that it will begin handing out face masks as passengers board, beginning early next month.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) reportedly told employees today that it will "strongly encourage" customers to wear masks and plans to make them available at ticket counters, gates and onboard.

The three airlines and United (NASDAQ:UAL) all have said they will start requiring employees, including flight attendants, to wear face coverings in certain circumstances.