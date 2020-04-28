Underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, at BP (NYSE:BP) slid 67% Y/Y in Q1 to $800M after bolstering its financial reserves (with a new $10B credit facility and selling $7B of bonds) during the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our industry has been hit by supply and demand shocks on a scale never seen before," said CEO Bernard Looney, who took the company reins earlier this year.

The company also maintained its dividend, having increased it to 10.5 cents in the previous quarter, as the sustainability of Big Oil's payouts fall under renewed scrutiny.