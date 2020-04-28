The plans were in the making for quite a while, but come just in time to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting in May, UPS (NYSE:UPS) will begin using drones to fill prescriptions for residents of The Villages in Florida, one of the country's biggest retirement communities with 135,000 residents.

The deliveries will be dropped at a central location from a CVS (NYSE:CVS) store about a half mile away and an employee will then ferry them to homes via golf cart.

The ultimate goal is for the program to make the deliveries directly, with the drone lowering its package by winch, said Bala Ganesh, chief of UPS's advanced technology group.