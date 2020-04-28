BP (NYSE:BP): Q1 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.24 misses by $0.01 ; GAAP EPADS of -$0.19 misses by $0.31 .

Revenue of $59.65B (-10.0% Y/Y) beats by $2.76B .

Results reflected lower prices, demand destruction in the downstream particularly in March, a lower estimated result from Rosneft and a lower contribution from oil trading. It was also impacted by $0.2 billion non-cash underlying FX effects in other businesses and corporate, including FX translation impacts of finance debt in the BP Bunge Bioenergia joint venture.

Q2 outlook: Material impact in downstream. Product demand in fuels marketing to be significantly lower in European and North America businesses. In refining, decline product sales will lead to reduced utilization and significantly lower refining margins. In addition, a lower level of North American heavy crude discounts is expected.

Shares -1.5% in London.

Press Release