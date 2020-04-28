Seeking Alpha

Did Carnival get a backdoor Fed bailout?

|About: Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL)|By: , SA News Editor

An interesting piece in the WSJ appears to be highlighting the role of the Fed in picking winners and losers of the coronavirus epidemic.

In early March, Carnival (NYSE:CCL) found a group of hedge funds willing to offer a cumbersome lifeline to the cruise operator, with up to $6B at "an annual interest rate exceeding 15% and potentially give the lenders a stake in the company."

That all changed on March 23 when the Fed entered defibrillated bond markets with an unprecedented lending program, allowing Carnival to lower those rates and grab a ton of taxpayer money by way of lender investment.