An interesting piece in the WSJ appears to be highlighting the role of the Fed in picking winners and losers of the coronavirus epidemic.

In early March, Carnival (NYSE:CCL) found a group of hedge funds willing to offer a cumbersome lifeline to the cruise operator, with up to $6B at "an annual interest rate exceeding 15% and potentially give the lenders a stake in the company."

That all changed on March 23 when the Fed entered defibrillated bond markets with an unprecedented lending program, allowing Carnival to lower those rates and grab a ton of taxpayer money by way of lender investment.