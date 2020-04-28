With the number of global coronavirus infections surpassing 3M, the pressure is growing to come up with medical solutions to combat the contagion.

In a sign of good news, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations said a vaccine could be available as early as this year for vulnerable groups like healthcare workers, compared to an earlier time frame of 12 to 18 months.

The foundation, which is supporting nine different COVID-19 vaccine projects, has provided funding to Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO).