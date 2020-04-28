Carl Icahn says we won't see crude prices in negative territory again, but it is sure looking more likely by the day.

WTI plunged 25% on Monday, slumped another 20% overnight to $10/bbl, and there are still 20 days to go until the June settlement date.

Weighing on prices is a warning from BP of an unprecedented coronavirus shock, fears over a lack of storage and a reshuffling of contracts by United States Oil Fund USO.

