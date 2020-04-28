"Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) health and safety measures taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are so inadequate that they may violate several provisions of the Occupational Safety and Health Act," New York Attorney General Letitia James's office wrote in a letter to the company.

The preliminary findings "raise serious concern" that Amazon may have discharged Christian Smalls, a critic of the company’s warehouse conditions in the pandemic, in order to "silence his complaints."

A French court has meanwhile rejected the retailer's appeal against a ruling that restricts what it can deliver during the coronavirus crisis, extending the closure of its six local warehouses to May 5.