Farfetch prices upsized $350M convertible senior notes offering
Apr. 28, 2020 5:46 AM ETFarfetch Limited (FTCH)FTCHBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) has priced a private offering of $350M (from $300M) 3.75% convertible senior notes due May 1, 2027.
- Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $50M of notes.
- The offering is expected to close on April 30.
- The notes will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears on May 1 and November 1 of each year, beginning on November 1, 2020.
- The initial conversion rate will be 61.9867 of the company’s Class A ordinary shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes.
- Estimated net proceeds of ~$340.7M (or ~$389.5M if the initial purchasers exercise their option) will be used for general corporate purposes.
