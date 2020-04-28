HyperSolar (OTCPK:HYSR) has signed a Technical Services Agreement with engineering giant, Fluor, in preparation for engineering required for a future pilot plant and other projects.

“We believe that our renewable hydrogen generation technologies will help change the world’s reliance on fossil fuels,” said Tim Young, CEO of HyperSolar. “Picking one of the best engineering firms in the world early in our process fits our objective. Collaborating with Fluor will set a trusted standard for the construction of what we believe will be many renewable hydrogen generation plants around the globe.”