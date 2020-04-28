Futures extend gains with earnings on tap

U.S. stock index futures are up 1% as an earnings parade makes its way down Wall Street, with nearly 170 S&P 500 companies sharing results this week.

Today's lineup includes Pfizer, 3M, Caterpillar, Ford and Starbucks, with the biggest spectacle being Google's report after the close.

Analysts are expecting top line numbers from parent Alphabet to be hit by a slowdown in ad spending, though the effects will be more pronounced in Q2.

Don't forget about the Fed! The central bank begins its two-day meeting, and while no interest rate changes are expected, all eyes will be on tomorrow's presser from Chairman Jay Powell.