Novartis (NVS) Q1 results:

Revenues: $12,283M (+10.6%); Innovative Medicines: $9,755M (+11.1%); Sandoz: $2,528M (+8.7%).

Net Income: $2,173M (+16.3%); EPS: $0.96 (+18.5%); non-GAAP Net Income: $3,549M (+26.3%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.56 (+28.9%).

CF Ops: $2,528M (+8.3%).

Top sellers: Cosentyx: $930M (+18%); Gilenya: $772M (+1%); Entresto: $569M (+59%); Lucentis: $487M (-9%); Tasigna: $487M (+12%); Promacta/Revolade: $403M (+31%); Tafinlar + Mekinist: $366M (+23%); Sandostatin: $374M (-5%); Gleevec/Glivec: $329M (+7%); Jakavi: $318M (+23%); Xolair: $307M (+9%); Afinitor/Votubia: $296M (-21%); Ilaris: $213M (+41%); Exjade/Jadenu: $172M (-28%); Zolgensma: $170M; Kisqali: $161M (+77%); .

2020 Guidance: Net sales growth: mid- to high-single digit (unch); Innovative Medicines: grow mid- to high-single digit (unch); Sandoz: grow low-single digit (unch).

Excluding COVID-19-related forward purchases, sales growth is estimated to be approx. 9% (cc).

Shares are up 2% premarket.

