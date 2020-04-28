PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) reports organic revenue growth of 7.9% in Q1.

Revenue by segment: Frito-Lay North America: $4.07B (+7%); Quaker Foods North America: $634M (+7%); Latin America: $1.31B (+6%); North America Beverages: $4.838B (+7%); Europe: $1.84B (+14%); Africa, Middle East and South Asia: $631M (+9%); Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region: $555M (+6%).

Total core gross margin rate up 20 bps to 56.1%.

Total core operating margin rate fell 20 bps to 15.3%.

Due to COVID-19 impact, the company's previous financial outlook for FY2020 is no longer applicable.

FY2020 Guidance: Tax rate: ~21%; Dividends: $5.5B; Share repurchases: $2B.

PEP +0.38% premarket.

Previously: PepsiCo EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (April 28)