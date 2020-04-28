Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announces positive results from the second part of a Phase 2/3 clinical trial, FIREFISH, evaluating risdiplam in infants aged 1-7 months with symptomatic spinal muscular atrophy type 1 (SMA1).

The study met the primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant proportion of infants able to sit without support for five seconds at month 12 [29.3% (n=12/41) (p<0.0001)] compared to natural history.

43.9% (n=18/41) were able to hold their head upright, 31.7% (n=13/41) were able to roll to the side and 4.9% (n=2/41) were able to stand without support.

Mean duration of treatment was 15.2 months.

No new safety signals were observed.

Roche in-licensed the survival motor neuron-2 (SMN2) splicing modifier from PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) in November 2011.

The company's U.S. marketing application is currently under FDA review with an action date of August 24 under Priority Review status.

