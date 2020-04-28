Looking to pads its cash position amid the pandemic, Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) plans to offer 55M shares of common stock and $1B of convertible senior notes due 2025 in new offerings.

The company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 8.25M additional shares and a 30-day option to purchase up to $150M aggregate principal amount of additional convertible notes for over-allotments.

Southwest expects to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

LUV +4.02% premarket to $30.28

Source: Press Release