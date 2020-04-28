Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) down 61.2% pre-market after the company sued Beach Energy (OTCPK:BEPTF) for abruptly terminating a $65M drilling contract.

Beach Energy ended the agreement, claiming Diamond Offshore missed a “contractual milestone to deliver the rig,” DO said in a lawsuit filed on Sunday with the Southern District of Texas, Houston.

Diamond Offshore seeks the court to declare the termination notice invalid, and said that the delay was “largely of Beach’s own making.”

Beach denied the allegation and said it “will defend any claim that the contract was not validly terminated.”