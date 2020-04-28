Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) reports motorcycle sales fell 17.7% Y/Y in Q1 to 40,439 units. Sales in the U.S. fell 15.5% to 23,732 units and sales in EMA were off 28.4% to 7,730 as the pandemic impacted demand in both regions. The marks were actually better than what analysts anticipated.

Gross margin fell 10 bps to 29.0% of sales during the quarter vs. 28.9% consensus.

The company says it maintained $2.47B in liquidity, including $1.47B cash, as of the end of the quarter and remains compliant with all covenants. Harley isn't issuing any guidance due to the pandemic.

Shares of Harley are down 0.75% premarket to $18.80.

