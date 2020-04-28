Polaris (NYSE:PII) reports North American retail sales decreased high-single digits percent in Q1.

Indian motorcycles retail sales were up low-single digits percent.

Sales break-up: Off-Road Vehicles/Snowmobiles: $823.7M (-5%); Motorcycles: $126.6M (+7%); Global adjacent markets: $98.3M (-6%); Aftermarket: $202.1M (-8%); Boats: $154.5M (-16%).

Income from financial services up 5% to $19.7M.

Adjusted gross margin rate squeezed 280 bps to 21.2%.

Operating margin rate contracted 508 bps to 0.4%.

Inventories, net grew 7.5% Y/Y to $1.23B.

To enhance liquidity, the company entered into an incremental $300M 364-day unsecured term-loan facility on April 9, 2020.

Due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting unprecedented economic uncertainty, the company withdrew its FY2020 guidance on March 23, 2020.

