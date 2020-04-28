Adjusted Q1 profit per share fell 46% Y/Y to $1.60, compared with $2.94 in the same quarter a year ago.

Sales and revenues decreased 21% to $10.6B. By segment: Construction Industries -21%; Resource Industries -24%; Energy & Transportation -17%; Machinery, Energy & Transportation -22%.

Enterprise operating cash flow was $1.13B. Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) says it has "taken actions to improve its strong financial position by increasing sources of liquidity."

As of mid-April 2020, globally and across the three primary segments, approximately 75% of the company's primary production facilities continue to operate. Some facilities that were temporarily closed have reopened.

COVID-19 response: Strong financial position ($7.1B in enterprise cash and access to $20.5B of liquidity) and better positioned due to disciplined management of structural costs during the upturn of 2017-2019.

"We expect to continue to return substantially all free cash flow to shareholders," reads a press release, "and margins and free cash flow are expected to be better than historical performance."

The company said it not providing a financial outlook for 2020 at this time given the "continued global economic uncertainty" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CAT +1.6% premarket

Q1 results