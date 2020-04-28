UPS (NYSE:UPS) says revenue increased 9.3% in Q1 and average daily volume was up 8.5%, with growth across all products.

The company says commercial deliveries declined during the quarter, while residential deliveries were elevated. Revenue per piece decreased less than 1% due to changes in customer and product mix.

The quarter saw automated hubs and other transformation investments generate efficiency gains, however those benefits did not offset the significant headwinds from the impact of the pandemic and higher self-insurance accrual.

Operating income came in at $1.12B vs. $1.32B consensus as the U.S. domestic package segment fell short.

CFO update: "We take a disciplined and balanced approach to capital allocation and are confident in our liquidity position including our commitments to capital management and dividends."

Shares of UPS are down 1.51% premarket to $101.00.

Previously: United Parcel Service EPS misses by $0.08, beats on revenue (April 28)