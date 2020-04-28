GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) discloses that it received a notice from NYSE indicating that the company does not meet certain continued listing standards set by the exchange.

GNC is out of compliance due to its minimum average closing price of $1.00 per share over a period of 30 consecutive trading days, and having an average market capitalization of under $50M for a period of 30 consecutive trading days.

The notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the shares, which will continue to trade on the NYSE subject to the compliance with the other continued listing requirements. GNC plans to timely notify the NYSE that it intends to pursue actions to meet the minimum average share price requirement.

GNC -1.35% premarket to $0.73.

Source: Press Release