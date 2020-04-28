Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) reports a Q1 revenue beat and EPS miss for the period ending on March 31.

Coronavirus impact: Subscriber additions slowed towards the end of March and accelerated in April. The timing of the economic shutdown coincides with Iridium's peak season.

Q1 Operating EBITDA was up 18% Y/Y to $92.1M.

IRDM ended the quarter with 1.3M billable subscribers, up from 1.2M in last year's quarter.

Cash and equivalents totaled $67.3M at the end of the period.

The company revises its FY20 with a vague outline, including growth in total service revenue and OEBITDA, negligible cash taxes, net leverage of no more than 4.4x OEBITDA by the end of the year.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.