Pfizer (PFE) Q1 results:

Revenues: $12,028M (-8.3%); Biopharma: $10,007M (+10.6%); Upjohn: $2,022M (-37.1%).

Q1 revenues included an estimated net favorable impact of ~$150M, or 1%, due to COVID-19.

Internal Medicine: $2,332M (+9%); Oncology: $2,435M (+24%); Hospital: $2,012M (+1%); Vaccines: $1,611M; Inflammation & Immunology: $978M (-6%); Rare Disease: $639M (+36%).

Key Product Sales: Eliquis: $1,300M (+29%); Ibrance: $1,248M (+10%); Prevnar 13/Prevenar 13 : $1,450M (-2%); Xeljanz: $451M (+7%); Enbrel: $347M (-23%); Sutent: $205M (-12%); Inlyta: $169M; Xtandi alliance revenues: $209M (+25%); Chantix/Champix: $270M (-1%); Lyrica: $357M (-70%); Lipitor: $405M (-35%); Norvasc: $197M (-34%); Vyndaqel/Vyndamax: $231M.

Net Income: $3,401M (-12.4%); EPS: $0.61 (-10.3%); non-GAAP Net Income: $4,514M (-7.7%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.80 (-5.9%).

2020 Guidance: Revenues: $48.5B - 50.5B (unch); non-GAAP EPS: $2.82 - 2.92 (unch).

Shares are up 2% premarket.

